Paralysis wasn’t going to stop this man from sharing his first dance with his bride.

Have some tissues handy before you read this story.

A paralysed ex-soldier has surprised his wife by using a special harness to dance with her on their wedding day.

Sgt. Joey Johnson, 27, met his bride-to-be Michelle, after retuning from a 10-month tour of duty in Afganistan in 2012. But soon after, he suffered severe spinal injuries in a motorbike accident, paralysing him from the chest down and confining him to a wheelchair.

But that wasn’t going to stop him from sharing a beautiful first dance with his bride.

Unbeknownst to Michelle, Joey's friends helped him create a special harness suspended from the venue's ceiling, which allowed him to climb out of his wheelchair.

"If you know Joey, he cannot keep a secret," Michelle told ABC News. "But he made my dreams come true and I never knew how special our day would really be."