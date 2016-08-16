I’m there a lot, in fact I go almost every night. I know I shouldn’t, I don’t really need to. Surely I can just cut back to once a week?

I go there in my pyjamas, in my gym clothes, before work – I’ve even be known to frequent it on the way home from a night out. I always get more than I need, and I don’t particularly like going. I know it well, with its wide aisles and bright lights and sometimes stupidly long lines.

Yes, I am a supermarket fanatic.

"I am a supermarket fanatic": Image: iStock.

Having to only feed myself doesn’t sound like it should be too hard a task, but having a busy schedule and making plans last minute means that any kind of routine when it comes to dinner is often a well-intended thought on a Sunday afternoon, that by Thursday takes the form of the sad, limp vegetables sitting in my fridge. So in recent times I have become a fiend for the supermarket, and somehow an innocent foray into cutting down on food wastage and shopping bills has turned the nightly shop into a well-worn and hated ritual.

But I’m putting my foot down. ‘No more nightly shops!’ is my war cry and I’m shouting it from the roof tops (I’m not really, but you get the idea).

In an effort to save time, money and my sanity, I’ve decided the get the supermarket monkey off my back and make sure that my pantry is well stocked so whatever my changing agenda is – I can avoid the supermarket.

Pasta.

Because who doesn’t love it? (seriously, who??) Pasta makes up the backbone of my pantry. It’s easy to cook, it’s versatile and you can make it without being stuck with leftovers for the next week.

Pasta is my go-to for those nights when I know I want something quick, easy but also delicious – because there’s nothing worse than making a dinner that you’re not looking forward to actually eating. I’ve started keeping two different kinds in my pantry, one long (I like fettucine) and one short (I like fun shapes that are also versatile, like bow ties).