Excuse us, but you really need to see this Adelaide woman's pantry.

Hi there.

Just popping in to share a piece of totally unimportant and trivial (but, you know, weirdly sexual) news: A woman in Adelaide has the pantry of your dreams.

It’s quite literally better than porn. Which isn’t hard, but still.

Iryna Federico, who clearly puts more love and care into her pantry than we do into our…selves, told Today Tonight that building the perfect pantry was no overnight feat.

“I’m a very systematic person. It’s quite funny, I work in systems engineering, ‘cos everyone at work is like this is, you know, early conceptual design at its peak,” she said.

“When we decided we were going to build this house, I just had the builder take out all the shelving and everything and just leave a blank room. I knew it would be cheaper if I did it myself.”

Click through the gallery below to see Iryna’s pantry…

WHAT