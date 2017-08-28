The most popular outfit trend on the MTV VMAs red carpet wasn't a dress at all.

The fashion from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards is coming in thick and fast, and it’s kind of all we care about because it’s… Monday morning.

Specifically, we care that the best dress on the red carpet wasn’t actually a dress at all.

Case in point – Hailey Baldwin in this sheer, glittery Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.

The 20-year-old model is just one of a gaggle of celebrities wearing variations of pants at the awards show. And look, we're a bit over excited about it.

Because if you've ever worn a tight fitting dress for hours on end, you'll agree it's time to inject some comfort back into formal dressing.

Taking a practical approach to red carpet fashion, we're very much enjoying Hailey's take on the 'naked dress', as we've all seen enough side vag this year to last a lifetime.

80s inspired jumpsuits, leopard power suits and Latex numbers also made an appearance. Even Pink's family got around the trend with her.

Check out some of the other ladies rocking pants on the red carpet...