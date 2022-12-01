'My sister was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Just 11 weeks later, she was gone.'

As told to Polly Taylor

Dancing in a dive bar to Boy George with my sister Kathy, it had been decades since we had a sister night out.

I'd flown from my home in Melbourne, to visit her in Maine, USA, where she lived with her husband - and she surprised me with a night out at the locally famous Bubba's Sulky Lounge - just the two of us.

Image: Supplied.

But by the end of the evening, with me icing my sore ankle, and her with a heat pack on her back, we were painfully reminded we were both now in our fifties.

Spending so much time together we both shared feelings about how the other was travelling. Kathy wanted me to carve out time for myself that my children were bigger. I wanted her to follow up on why her back was being such a problem.