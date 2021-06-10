The Leftover Diaries: How I turned last night's dinner into the best pie ever.

What’s the situation with leftovers at your place? For us, 4 out of 5 times, it ends up in the bin.

We always pop it in the container with the best of intentions to have it for lunch the next day, but the moment it finds a space in our fridge – no deal.

It’s forgotten or unwanted the next day.

Also, I find there isn’t really enough leftovers for the 3 of us to eat, so we then still have to cook a new meal. That’s my excuse anyway. Or we end up ordering takeaway or going out for dinner.

But the truth is, I’ll admit I'm a bit of a princess and I don’t enjoy eating the same meal twice in a row.

It’s usually on the third day that we realise that we’ve got leftovers from the beginning of the week and ciao – into the bin it goes.

I feel terrible throwing food someone could have eaten, and even a little embarrassed to have wasted a good meal especially given how big of a problem food waste is in Australia.

The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment say that each year we waste around 7.3 million tonnes of food in this country. Isn't that wild?

The wastage equals about 300kg per person. Equally, food waste accounts for more than 5% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Yep. Read that again.

So instead of having to eat the same meal twice, and feeling like it’s Groundhog Day, I’ve started using a pretty simple and delicious solution that more people need to be doing too I think.

As I’d like to reduce food waste, while inspiring others to do the same, I've been turning our leftovers into easy and delicious pies and baked goods.

(Also gives me an excellent reason to eat more Pampas pastry).

Hands up if you’re like me, and you’ve eaten enough pies to last you a lifetime – beef pies, mince pies, chicken pies, party pies, apple pies, pumpkin pies, cherry pies... oh my goodness, I could keep going on about pies.

Before my pie-making stint, I would really only have a pastry good on a 'special' occasion. But I seem to have rediscovered recently that they're not as time-consuming as I'd remembered. They're actually super quick and convenient to whip up (and guaranteed, the family will be scraping their plates for more).