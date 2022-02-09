The real life faces and stories behind the controversial new series Pam & Tommy.

After a long wait, the real-life story behind Hollywood couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's whirlwind marriage is finally streaming on Disney Plus.

Starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Taylor Schilling and Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy is directed by Craig Gillespie, best known for his work on I, Tonya and most recently Cruella.

Set in the 'Wild West' early days of the internet aka the 1990s and beyond, the eight-part comedic limited series follows the true story behind the release of the first-ever viral video - Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape.

Watch the teaser trailer for Pam & Tommy below.



Video via Hulu.

But before you binge watch the series, let's take a look at the cast of Pam & Tommy and their real-life counterparts.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson.

Pamela Anderson in 2002. Image: Getty.

Pamela Anderson is portrayed by Lily James in the Disney Plus series. James is best known for her roles in Cinderella, Mamma Mia!, Downtown Abbey, and more.