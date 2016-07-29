'Today I faced an online troll in court. But the judge said he was the victim.'

I’m not upset anymore, I’m angry.

Today I went to court, to see a man sentenced who told me that the only thing a woman’s mouth was good for was “having a hot load shot down” .

From the moment I turned up in court, that man, or in this case I should say boy, attempted to intimidate and belittle me. He stared me down at every opportunity, with a grin from ear to ear.

I sat in a court room, listening to the defence talk about how remorseful Zane was, all the while the image of him flipping the bird to the media at our last court date in my mind.

I sat in a court room, and I listened to a judge liken the sexually aggressive threats that were hurled at me to a football match.

I sat and I listened to how whilst the comments were ‘gross’ in nature, and offensive, it was merely a reaction to my ‘over reaction’.

Watch Paloma discuss the case before it went to court on The Project (post continues after video):

Video by Channel 10

I sat there, and I listened to my judicial system tell me that my supporters were harassing my abuser, whilst his supporters showed he had ‘good character’.