Friday's news in just two minutes.

1. There’s reportedly been a rise in the number of women around the world who say they are giving birth “pain free.” According to news sources it’s a trend called ‘hynobirthing’ and it centres around hypnosis and the theory that labor pain is caused by fear. The technique has made headlines this week because Kate Middleton is reportedly considering it for the July birth of her first baby.

Critics of hypnobirthing however say the practice could lead to women thinking they’ve failed if they experience pain and that complications can still occur.

2. Bookmaker Tom Waterhouse says he plans to dramatically cut back his advertising on Channel 9, after Julia Gillard urged internet, radio and TV broadcasters to agree to a ban on the promotion of betting odds during live sports matches. In a piece for The Daily Telegraph today, Waterhouse wrote that he was sorry. “The public has spoken and you will see less of me on TV,” he said.

3. The ACT Government has signed up to the Federal Government’s Gonski school funding reforms. Under the plan, the SCT will receive an extra $190 million over six years. NSW has already signed up to the deal, but Victorian Education Minister Martin Dixon says his state will not sign.

4. Police have reportedly spoken to South Sydney player Ben Te’o after he was accused of assaulting a woman after a night out in Brisbane in April. Twenty-two-year-old Katie Lewis told Channel 9 news last week that Te’o had punched her in the face and left her bruised. This week she filed a formal complaint with police. Last week, Te’o denied the allegations, saying: “I am able to refute entirely any suggestion that I acted improperly.” “On the night in question, I found myself in unfortunate circumstances that were not caused by me and I acted appropriately to deal with a difficult situation.”

5. The Chinese baby who was found in a sewer pipe has been released from hospital and is now in the care of its grandparents. His mother – who is unlikely to be charged – is reportedly being cared for by mental health professionals. The newborn baby was found in the sewer pipe of an apartment building after residents heard crying.

6. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the remaining Boston Bombing suspect, is reportedly up and about in hospital. His mother said she spoke to her son last week and that he has no idea what is happening. She said he is innocent. She told the media: “He didn’t hold back his emotions either, as if he were screaming to the whole world: What is this? What’s happening?”

7. The Catholic Church has released the names of 29 priests they say have been involved in instances of child sexual abuse – although it’s refused to release the names of some priests who have passed away. Last week the Church paid compensation to 59 victims.