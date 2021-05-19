Packed to the Rafters is returning with a "new Rachel". Here's everything you need to know.

Packed to the Rafters is officially coming back to our screens.

The Logie-winning series was consistently a high-rating show during its five-year run from 2008 to 2013.

And now, the reboot, titled Back to the Rafters, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 17.

Since news of the show's return was first confirmed in December 2019, a few things have changed.

Jessica Marais, who played Rachel Rafter on the series, was originally slated to reprise her role. However, in February 2020, she announced she would be pulling out of the series due to "personal reasons".

After it was confirmed The Wrong Girl actress would not appear in the reboot, fans feared how showrunners would explain Marais' absence. Some even speculated her character might be killed off.

However, it has since been confirmed that Rachel will continue to feature in Back to the Rafters. When the series returns, Rachel will be played by Australian actress Georgina Haig.