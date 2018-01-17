Meal prep like a pro: 7 tips that'll make you finally stop buying your lunch.

At the end of the day there are only two types of people that truly exist in the office environment.

Those that bring their lunches from home and those that don’t.

You see, the latter marvel at how the former manage to organise their post-work time so efficiently.

Sure they say it doesn’t actually take that much time, it’s really just a bit of meal prep and yet… how do they do it you wonder?

The cold, hard truth is that we all know that the home-bought lunch ultimately reigns supreme. It’s usually healthier and infinitely more cost-effective, and if you were to consider smug points acquired and the ‘I’ve got my sh*t together’ kind of feeling it gives, bringing your lunch to work practically pays for itself.

So, in order to make 2018 the year where resolutions become action items and lack-lustre, deli sandwiches and kinda-good salads magically turn into DIY burrito bowls, we asked some of Mamamia’s best and brightest for their top bring your lunch to work hacks.

LISTEN: What does Trump have for lunch? Mia Freedman and Amelia Lester take a look at the President’s ridiculously unhealthy Day on a Plate. (Post continues after audio.)



For the absolute beginner: The store-all-your-ingredients-at-your-desk food hack.

If Uber Eats is your best friend, you haven’t made nice with your kitchen (and you don’t really plan to start) and to be honest you don’t really mind buying lunch, bar the fact that you’ve made it a New Year’s Resolution to save money, this tip is for you.

For the abosolute rookie, Deputy Editor Valentina Todoroska’s top tip comes in the form of a frozen meal courtesy of our favourite personal trainer Michelle Bridges.

“They’re only $6.50 and stay in the freezer. Definitely cheaper than going out and buying my lunch and saves on the prep (or for people who can’t cook like me) and they actually taste really good,” she says.

Otherwise Adam's trick of buying cheap, ingredients to easily throw into a salad is super easy.