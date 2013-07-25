beauty

ozGossip: If they kill off Patrick, we are never watching Offspring again

The latest Australian celebrity news
ozGossip: If they kill off Patrick, we are never watching Offspring again

If they kill off Patrick, we are never watching Offspring again

Offspring fans were horrified last night when the promo for next week's episode revealed a main character may be
ozGossip: Which The Block star had her underwear stolen during an open house inspection?

Which The Block star had her underwear stolen during an open house inspection?

It's always a risk during an open house inspection.
ozGossip: Why Michelle Bridges and "The Commando" split

Why Michelle Bridges and "The Commando" split

Michelle Bridges and "The Commando" from The Biggest Loser have split, after a short-lived romance.
ozGossip: The 'golden rules' Kochie forgot

The 'golden rules' Kochie forgot

There are two 'golden rules' most children are happy to remind aging parents:

NEVER try to look cool

NEVER try to act cool
ozGossip: What do you get when you cross a zebra and a donkey?

What do you get when you cross a zebra and a donkey?

This is not a joke.
ozGossip: Kym Valentine sues Neighbours

Kym Valentine sues Neighbours

Remember when Kym Valentine played Libby Kennedy on Neighbours?
ozGossip: Russell Crowe calls for a leadership change

Russell Crowe calls for a leadership change

While acknowledging that he doesn't have voting rights in Australia, this outspoken New Zealand-born actor wants a leadership change.
ozGossip: Bindi Irwin is now 15. Check out her birthday party

Bindi Irwin turns 15

Outspoken teen Bindi Irwin celebrated her 15th birthday this week with a zoo-themed party, which is easy to do when you family owns a zoo.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???