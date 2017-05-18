Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Oxford University student who stabbed her boyfriend could be spared jail for being clever.

Student who stabbed boyfriend may avoid jail as it would ‘damage her career’ https://t.co/Vs4Y9Oyg1l — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 16, 2017

Aspiring heart surgeon Lavinia Woodward punched and stabbed her boyfriend with a bread knife in an “alcohol-and-drug-fuelled row” in September last year.

The man – whose name has been withheld – had met Lavinia on Tinder, and was attacked after he popped out to the chemist to collect his girlfriend’s medication. He said his girlfriend was in a “deteriorated” state when he returned from the shops.

According to The Guardian, the 24-year-old stabbed her then-partner after punching him in the face. She then “hurled a laptop, glass and jam jar” at him.

Now, the Oxford University student could be spared jailed because a judge thinks it could “damage her prospects” of her having a successful medical career.

Judge Ian Pringle QC told the Oxford crown court he would defer sentencing for four months, hinting that the student may not be jailed over the attack.

“It seems to me that if this was a one-off, a complete one-off, to prevent this extraordinary able young lady from not following her long-held desire to enter the profession she wishes to would be a sentence which would be too severe,” he told the court.

“What you did will never, I know, leave you, but it was pretty awful and normally it would attract a custodial sentence.”

Woodward is due to be sentenced on September 25, and has been given a restraining order and told to stay drug-free.

It’s believed she is currently on holiday in Barbados, and will be allowed to return to her studies later this year if she avoids a prison sentence.

