How to care for your skin when you spend tons of time outside, according to a Pilates Instructor.

Spending time outdoors is one of the highlights of my job.
As the founder of an online Pilates studio, Go Chlo Pilates, I'm constantly rolling out my Pilates mat in new (Instagramable) locations.
I’ve filmed Pilates classes at the beach, in parks, my own backyard... heck, anywhere there’s room for a mat really.
Ah, the perks of on-demand Pilates.
I’m a trained physiotherapist and Pilates Instructor, so while I’m outside squatting, lunging, curling and planking for my online classes and videos, I'm conscious to keep my skin protected as well.
Over the past year, I've learned so much more about my skin and loved experimenting with different products to protect, hydrate and replenish it. You know, with skin being the largest organ in the human body, and all.
As someone who spends tons of time outside, here are the top tips I've been following to keep my skin safer and in its best shape:
1. Safety first, obviously.
While it feels great to feel the warm rays of sunshine on my skin, it feels even better to actively care for and protect it. I’ll always seek out shade where possible and will always don a hat and sunglasses between filming.