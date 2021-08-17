How to care for your skin when you spend tons of time outside, according to a Pilates Instructor.

Sunscreen is also my best friend (I learned from You Beauty's Leigh Campbell, of course).

I stick to SPF 50+, one that's invisible and doesn't leave me with a white sheen. So whether I'm filming instructional videos outside or just Zooming my classes that day, I've got very high UVA/UVB protection, and love that there's so many non-comedogenic (protects the skin without clogging pores) options on the market now. And also not greasy! Wins all 'round.

2. Actually understanding what your skin needs.

A big lesson I have learnt on my “skin journey” is knowing what my skin actually needs, in order for me to target those concerns and really see results.

Being that I’m a physio, and no qualified skin expert, I definitely recommend that anyone seek out a personalised assessment like I did to see what ingredients would be the best for your skin type and skin worries.

I used the BOOST LAB Skin Advisor, and discovered that it’s one fancy piece of skin technology. It only took a few minutes and was SO useful. I was taken through a series of questions like:

How would I describe my skin? Think terms like dry, tight, greasy, shiny, soft and comfortable.

What did my skin feel like in the morning?

What did it feel like in the evening?

What did my pores look like?

How often did I get blemishes or pimples?

And then the cherry on top was the selfie cam, which assessed my skin to gain an even deeper understanding. Very cool.

The BOOST LAB Skin Advisor helped me confirm that the areas I want to work on are anti-ageing (as I'm outdoors with UV protection a concern), dull and congested skin (from the grime outdoors and any pollutants in the air) and hydration (to reduce the symptoms of my sensitive skin).

3. Picking the right skincare for your daily routine.

When I did that skin assessment and was armed with personalised beauty knowledge, the fun part for me was finding skincare products tailored to my skin needs. I definitely recommend doing the same, particularly if your line of work, like mine, impacts the health of your skin.

Although I wouldn't be without my SPF, cleanser, toner, oil and moisturisers in my beauty arsenal, it's the serums I really need to express my love for, as they (I'm calling it) do the heavy lifting.

The serum stage is my personal favourite. Not only do I find it quite therapeutic to apply them, but I love how my BOOST LAB serums are highly potent, so I know they're definitely working their magic to target the individual skin concerns I'm wanting them to.

Image: Supplied.