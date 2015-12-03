One woman shows us the benefits of taekwondo, aside from fitness.

We watch our children go headfirst into new experiences but when was the last you tried something new for the first time?

Exercise and fitness was foreign to Meredith until daughters begged her step out of her comfort zone and try taekwondo.

The experience didn’t just transform her physical fitness — it changed the way she feels in her skin and the mindset she passes onto her kids.

“I think it’s definitely helping them because they see me doing it and they can see I’m not perfect but I do it. I hope it’s inspiring them and making them more accepting of what we all look like and who we all are and making them realise they can achieve anything.”

That’s as good a reason as any to throw yourself into something new.

How have you broken out of your comfort zone?