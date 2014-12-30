"To the woman who broke up my marriage."

A little unsolicited advice from me to you. You’re welcome.

By: Sloane Bradshaw for YourTango.com.

I recently had the, um, pleasure of meeting my husband’s new girlfriend. Yes. I said “my husband’s new girlfriend.” This is the woman he moved in with immediately after he left me three months ago with a couple of young kids and a part-time job. Keep in mind: I wouldn’t have EVER agreed to meet this woman if there weren’t kids involved. (You can’t have your kids off with a total stranger, now can you?) I insisted on a face-to-face and let’s just say, it didn’t go well. In fact, nothing went well with this woman from Day 1.

So, I thought I’d be the bigger person and reach out to all the “other women” out there and offer some sage advice from the wife of the man they now call their own. (See how nice I am?)

Fine, I’ll admit it: I’m bitter. But so what? Consider this part of my therapy.

Here we go …

1. I’m still married to the guy. So keep your butt out of our business until we can finalise our divorce. And yes, that includes our child visitation schedule, thankyouverymuch.

2. Don't insist on reading all the texts I send him. It's stalkery and sad.

3. Stop thinking that I want this loser back. Cuz, nope.

4. Don't push to be part of his children's lives, and for God's sake, don't make his kids share their precious visitation time with you.