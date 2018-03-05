Margot Robbie's Oscar dress broke mid-ceremony, and her fix was truly award worthy.

It doesn’t matter if you’re at the Academy Awards or just walking down the street, wardrobe malfunctions don’t discriminate.

At the 2018 Academy Awards, Australian actress Margot Robbie looked pretty stunning in a strapless white Chanel gown with off-the-shoulder detailing.

While she looked picture perfect during the red carpet portion of the show, a strap unfortunately snapped off shortly after.

However Margot quickly took matters into her own hands and sewed that sucker up herself. She then said something that makes us proud to call her an Australian.

“Oh, ain’t got time for that!” she told PEOPLE and swiftly got back to the awards show.

After one of her straps fell off, Margot’s personal assistant managed to track down a sewing kit backstage and judging by the state of her dress during the awards ceremony, it’s clear that someone paid attention during high school textile classes.

Either that or maybe her mum, Sarie Kessler – who Margot brought as her plus one (adorable), gave her a helping hand.

Also… make this your reminder to pack sewing kit in your bag tonight.

You never know when you just might need it.

