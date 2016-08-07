Oscar Pistorius is in hospital after reportedly self-harming in prison.

Oscar Pistorius has reportedly been hospitalised for injuries to his wrists that occurred while he was serving his sentence at Kgosi Mampuru II prison.

The injuries are suspected to be the result of self-harm, with a source reporting to City Press that razor blades were found in Pistorius’ cell.

However, the former athlete himself allegedly told prison authorities he had injured himself “falling out of bed” at the facility where he is serving a six-year sentence for Reeva Steenkamp’s murder.

More to come.

