UPDATE:

Killer Oscar Pistorius has been released on bail while he awaits sentence for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The former Paralympian’s culpable homicide verdict was set aside last week when judges of South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal found him guilty of murdering the model.

The world was waiting to see whether Pistorius, who was on house arrest after serving only one year of his five-year jail term in prison, would be remanded in custody while awaiting re-sentence for murder, which carries a minimum term of 15 years’ jail.

But today, he was released on bail of 10,000 South African Rand (which is less than AUD $1,000) on the conditions that he return to court on 18 April, 2016, and submit to house arrest. He is allowed to leave the Pretoria mansion between 7am and midday but can only travel within a 20 km radius of the house.

