Orsolya was having an affair with her handyman for 2 years. He's just been charged with her murder.

This post deals with violence against women and might be triggering for some readers.

Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old married mother of two boys, was a keen hiker and skier.

But sadly her life was cut short when her body was found dumped inside a duffel bag in Forest Hills in the borough of Queens, New York City on April 16.

The case has garnered significant media attention given the severity of the crime - not to mention the twists and turns that have occurred since. Because in the early days of the investigation, police revealed that Orsolya's son and husband were considered suspects in her murder.

But this week, police arrested and charged a separate man with the murder.

Here's everything we know about the case.

On April 15, Orsolya had reportedly attended a live music performance at the Lincoln Centre with a female friend. After the concert, she visited a local bar in her neighbourhood alone before returning home.

"She had come back from a concert, seeing her favorite composer," the manager of the local bar told CBS2. "She was delighted at that. She was elated that she saw this composer live. She was very into the arts and music. A very classy woman. Very sweet. Orsolya was here on Friday [night] around 11:45pm to 12:30am. She came in alone she left alone."

CCTV showing Orsolya at the bar has been passed on to investigators. Just after midnight, she then went home.

It is when she arrived home that police allege she was killed.

An autopsy found that Orsolya was stabbed 58 times in the neck and torso, and suffered defensive wounds to her arm, fingers and palms.