'Orphan Black: Echoes' on Stan is a smart new thriller with a plot that will have you hooked.

The opening scenes of Orphan Black: Echoes on Stan will leave you leaning forward in your chair, immediately drawn into this new sci-fi-driven world.

The new series, which is now streaming on Stan, tells the story of Lucy (played by Krysten Ritter), a young woman who awakens in a seemingly charming country cabin with Dr Kira Manning (played by Keeley Hawes) asking her if she knows who she is.

Lucy becomes understandably alarmed when she has no recollection of who she is, where she came from, or how she came to be locked in this "cabin" with people she doesn't recognise.

In a compelling storytelling twist, Lucy's backstory is far more terrifying and complex than just a case of memory loss. It turns out that the 'cabin' she is locked in is, in fact, a secure facility and the reason she has no memory of her past is because she is the product of a complex process that produces high-resolution 'scans' that look and act like normal people.

Throughout the rest of the 10-episode season, the audience follows Lucy as she escapes the organisation that created her and goes into hiding, attempting to build a new and peaceful life for herself. But when Lucy and her boyfriend Jack (played by Avan Jogia) are attacked by the people who created her, Lucy decides she can't run any longer.

In a bid to finally discover where she came from, and hopefully live a normal life, Lucy joins forces with a group of women who are on the same quest for information as she is. Together they embark on a tense and thrilling mission to discover the truth about why they were really created.