If you live in Australia, odds are you know a Lachlan or two. Maybe loads of Lachlans. Perhaps you even named your son Lachlan.

For two decades, it’s been one of the 10 most popular boys’ names in Australia. Aussies just love Lachlan.

Only… the rest of the world doesn’t.

In the US, Lachlan didn’t even make it into the top 1000 names until 2013. It’s currently sitting somewhere in the 700s, below classics such as Sincere, Briggs and Hezekiah.

A discussion about Lachlan on the website Behind The Name saw one person commenting, “I’ve never heard it in the US. How do you pronounce it?”

Added another: “My husband hates it and thinks it sounds like a name I am making up to sound cool.”

In the UK, people are more familiar with Lachlan, but it’s certainly not popular. It ranks just outside the top 300, on a par with Ernest, Buddy and Phoenix.

On the site Netmums, a mother-to-be from the UK said she wanted to call her son Lachlan.

“But I’m nervous as most people I say it to seem to just screw their nose up a bit,” she added. “Is it really that bad?”

One woman who answered said that it was “a rare name, and that in itself makes it stand out. Maybe that’s why people screw their noses up at it.”

But what about Scotland? Being a Scottish name, Lachlan must be huge there, right?

Not exactly. It just scrapes into the top 100, at 92.