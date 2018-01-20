In very confronting news, if you watched Hi-5 as a child then you are now a fully-fledged adult.

And if your child watched Hi-5 as a kid, then they are now fully-fledged adults themselves.

The ARIA award-winning kids entertainment music group was a quintessential part of childhood for most Aussie kids, producing tunes that served to educate (apparently) and entertain.

But now, coming up to 20 years since their conception, we’re asking the tough questions: Where are they now?

So “hide your eyes, and count to 10” because “ready or not” here’s what the original members of Hi-5 are doing, many years on.

Listen: ABC for Kids changed its hours and parents are furious. Andrew and Holly reflect. (Post continues after audio…)



Charli Robinson

No longer chasing Jup Jup around the studio or doing octopus dances, Charli has remained on our screens since her Hi-5 days.

Her career since performing with the very loved kids group has included stints on radio filling in for the The Kyle & Jackie O Show and hosting the breakfast slot on the Gold Coast’s Sea FM.

She was also on the eighth season of Dancing with the Stars (2008), co-hosted It Takes Two in 2009 and appeared in the short film Tegan the Vegan. She’s currently giving us all the wanderlust via Channel 9’s Getaway, which you can see the in her behind-the-scenes snap shots over on her tropical paradise-filled Instagram account.

She split from husband Brent Delaney in 2009 after 16 years together and is now dating Liam Talbot, Australian racing driver and son of mining magnate Ken Talbot. The duo have been together since February 2016 and live on the Gold Coast.

Kellie Crawford (Hoggart)

Since departing Hi-5 in 2008, Kellie has been relatively quiet on social media.

In May of 2008 she married production manager, Adam Crawford, after a 10-week engagement. This was after her and fellow Hi-5 member, Nathan Foley, called off their engagement.