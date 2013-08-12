Orgasm your way to a younger brain

If you really want to keep your brain sharp, you need to put down the crosswords and get busy in the sack.

Brain puzzles like Sudoku are all well and good for stimulating the mind, but if you really want to limber up your gray matter, an orgasm is the best way to do it, says a leading neuroscientist.

According to Barry Komisaruk, a psychology professor at Rutgers University in the US, crosswords don’t cut it when it comes to exercising the brain. "Mental exercises increase brain activity but only in relatively localised regions," Komisaruk told The Times of London. Sexual climax, on the other hand, activates the entire organ.

Besides keeping your mental faculties intact, doing the horizontal mambo burns calories, reduces stress, fends off pain (including those not-tonight-dear headaches), may help alleviate anxiety, quell depression, and even extend our lifespan.

Perhaps that’s what keeps Julianne Moore and Kim Cattrall looking so ageless. Now that the secret is out, looking ageless has never been so easy with these 10 sex tips to guarantee bliss in bed.

“At orgasm we see a tremendous increase in the blood flow. It brings all the nutrients and oxygenation to the brain,” explains Komisaruk, 72, who credits his bouts of carnal ecstasy for keeping him young.

Well, no wonder guys rate having regular orgasms more important than love in relationships. They’ve found the secret to the fountain of youth, and failed to tell us about it. Duh, guys: Don’t you know the easiest way to lure us into bed is by telling us it will make us feel and look younger?

