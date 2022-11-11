Nicole started to teach women how to orgasm. It ended with a sex 'cult'.

On the flipside, Orgasm Inc tracks the demise of that global brand and the allegations levelled against Daedone and OneTaste.

Here's what you need to know about it all.

Is Orgasm Inc based on a true story?

It is. All of this really (allegedly) happened. The 'allegedly' will make more sense later on when we unpack the legal claims levelled against the sexual wellness company.

But, in summary, OneTaste was founded in 2005 by a woman named Nicole Daedone, and it claimed to be able to generate ecstatic lifelong fulfilment all through the power of "orgasmic meditation".

The company itself was wildly popular in its heyday, and according to its website by 2018: "Over 35,000 people had participated in our in person events, over 16,000 had taken classes and workshops. Over 1,300 completed our Coaching Program and tens of thousands of people worldwide had learned to OM (orgasmic meditation)."

What did OneTaste do?

When you read through the original mantra of the business, OneTaste seems like a brilliant concept – at least on paper. It was dedicated to teaching the practices of orgasmic meditation and slow sex, prioritising in particular the female orgasm.

Sounds great, right? Wholesome even?

Unfortunately, moving the concept from paper to practice is where things get a little more sinister. Firstly, orgasmic meditation needs to be practised in pairs – it's not a process that can be done alone, at least according to Nicole.