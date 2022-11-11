Nicole started to teach women how to orgasm. It ended with a sex 'cult'.

You may have spotted a new documentary series popping up on your Netflix homepage. One that sounds like it could be a cheeky look into something saucy. One called Orgasm Inc.
But this show is far from a light watch, as it maps the growth and demise of a business that sold sex, pleasure and a promise of fulfilment and delivered everything but.
The docuseries centres on the company OneTaste and its founder Nicole Daedone. If those names are familiar to you, it may be because you've seen a certain viral TED Talk hosted by Daedone. A video that has amassed over 1.5 million views and recounts her origin story: one that says she met a monk at a party who showed her a masturbation technique, and how she developed that technique into a global brand.
