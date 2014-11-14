Reader question: what are the best organic self tanners?

Image: theglow.com.au

We’ve had some wild weather on the east coast this spring, from snow in the mountains to 30-degree heat, so we can be forgiven for being a bit slack with our hot weather beauty routines.

It’s predicted to hit a disgusting 35 degrees in Sydney today, so it’s inevitable, we’re going to need to step things up. And that time is now.

Enter fake tan, the great melanin equaliser.

But before we slather our skin with bronzing juice, what is in self tanner that changes the colour of our skin? Is it safe? And what are the best organic and natural brands?

DHA (dihydroxyacetone) is the culprit responsible for turning our skin brown (or orange). Natural and organic brands use DHA that is derived from natural ingredients like sugar cane and sugar beets. Rather than penetrating the deeper levels of your skin, naturally derived DHA interacts with the ‘dead’ skin cells that lie in the top layers of your skin. This reaction makes organic tanners develop faster and means no chemicals are absorbed into your bloodstream. The downside is that your tan doesn’t last as long, as the top layer of your skin sheds through natural exfoliation.

If you have sensitive skin you’re also less likely to trigger a skin reaction when using a product with naturally derived DHA than with synthetically derived DHA.

But what you really want to know is, is this stuff that’s changing the colour of our skin safe? Yes. Look for brands which are ‘Certified Organic’ by EcoCert. Nourishedlife.com.au is an excellent stockist of all things natural and organic beauty if you don’t know where to start.