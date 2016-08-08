Jeni Stepien was walked down the aisle by the man who received her father's heart.

It is a wedding ritual denied to brides whose fathers have passed away, but one woman has pioneered a touching second best for her walk down the aisle.

Jeni Stepien was ‘given away’ to her husband by New Jersey man Arthur Thompson, the donor transplant recipient of her father’s heart.

Stepien’s long search had finally brought the two together.

According to CBS, Stepien lost her father in 2006.

She tracked down the man who received his heart to pose one simple yet powerful request: that he would give her away.

Thompson agreed and travelled across states to meet his donor's family for the first time.