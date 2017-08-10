HOLY OPRAH, the undisputed queen of TV now has a podcast.

Guys, I can’t… but also I can… and I… I will.

Something goddamn magical has happened. Two of my favourite things have joined forces to create something so bloody amazing, you’ll wanna jump on the nearest couch.

YEP, OPRAH HAS A PODCAST…

via GIPHY

YOU GET A PODCAST, YOU GET A PODCAST, YOU GET A PODCAST!

The undisputed queen of TV (and free cars) has finally dropped a poddy.

It’s called Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations and it’s the audio version of her TV show of the same name.

On it, our mate Oprah speaks to all her favourite people including Sheryl Sandberg, Glennon Doyle and Brene Brown.

There’s sooooo many ‘aha moments’ it could almost be turned into a drinking game and you’ll feel like a better person just from listening to it.

The episodes started dropping on Monday, and by the looks of it her holiness is releasing at least four a week. So look, I’m sure your boss will understand if you fall ill (*cough*) and have to stay in bed tomorrow and catch up.

Trust me, your ears will thank you for it.

Caroline Overington Changed Oprah’s Life.