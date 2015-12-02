So I’ve been keeping something a bit of a secret but I thought I’d share it with you guys since, well, this morning I did a podcast about it.

Next week I’m going to see Oprah (like half the country). Yay! Oprah! But what I haven’t told many people is that I bought myself a VIP ticket. A ticket which cost me (are you sitting down? Should I make you a martini first?) $2547.

I know.

I KNOW.

It’s a hell of a lot of money.

But for me? It’s worth it.

I’m 43. I’ve been watching Oprah since I was about 20 years old.

I used to tape (on a video cassette – remember those?) episodes of her daytime talk show and watch them when I got home from university in the 90s.

These days I record her Oprah Winfrey Network shows on Fox and watch them late at night when my three little kids are asleep.

And in all honesty – other than my parents – Oprah has probably been the single greatest influence or teacher in my life.

Oprah talks about the most defining moment of her life – being kicked out of home at 14.

I can feel you rolling your eyes.

But it was via The Oprah Winfrey Show that I was introduced to the wisdom and words of people like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison, Brene Brown, Cheryl Strayed and Gavin De Becker.

It was through The Oprah Winfrey Show that I learnt some fundamental life lessons like …

When people show you who they are – believe them. (In other words, when you see someone’s true colours the first time – know that that is who they are)

That the best indicator of future behaviour is past behaviour.

That mothers need to put themselves first and fill up their own tanks so they are ABLE to keep on being and giving and doing for their children. (I remember when expert Cheryl Richardson said this on the Oprah Show 20 years ago and the audience booed her).