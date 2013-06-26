Open post of the week. What's on your mind?

By MIA FREEDMAN

Last week I was down in Canberra to host a webinar (you can see it here if you’re interested) for the Department of Human Services. Afterwards, I met some of the people from the department including Hannah who blew my mind:

You see, in her spare time, Hannah is a nail blogger. I didn’t know there was such a thing either. I clearly need to get out more. But Hannah paints her nails in the most extraordinary designs most days. “But how do you do your other hand?” was the first question I asked her. “Practice,” she shrugged before showing me this special nail she’d painted just for the occasion of meeting me:

The Mamamia logo colours! Well hot damn if this girl is not supremely clever and very very sweet. Of course I then had to immediately follow her on Instagram and Facebook (and another blogger who writes about healthy food called @FitHealthyMade and blogs at themerrymakersisters.com) where I got lost in all sorts of incredible nail art.

Check this out:

Eyes in the dark

Christmas Day

Sunny fluro yellow

No room for the blues

make sure you instagram that

Tribal nails

Minnie Mouse

Lady Bug

Reindeer christmas cheer

Pretty in pink

Fish Egg nails

R U OK day

Black

Ombre nail art

Christmas cheer

Pink Shatters

Metallic

Halloween theme

Balloons

Reverse skittle

Aussie Pride

Gradient nails

St Patricks day

