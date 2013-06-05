Open Post: What's happening in your world this week?

By MELISSA WELLHAM

This week I have been house hunting (I am finally making the move from wintery Canberra to the slightly-less-wintery Sydney). And as much as I’m sure my tales – of inspecting “double rooms” that could more accurately be called “a cupboard under the stairs, Harry Potter-style” – would absolutely thrill you, I have something else to talk about.

Or rather, show you.

Swiffer is a company that makes mopping and sweeping products, and a picture of their latest newspaper ad has recently been doing the rounds on the internet.

Yes, your eyes do not deceive you. That is indeed the famous feminist icon Rosie the Riveter, being used to sell cleaning products. Let’s make sure, and go in for a side-by-side comparison.

Yep. Definitely Rosie the Riveter.

As website ThinkProgress writes:

The Rosie the Riveter image originated as a propaganda poster during World War II, when women were called on to work in factories as the men of the country headed off to battle. Since its inception, the image has been used by feminists to encapsulate a powerful woman: Sleeves rolled up, showing her muscles, and ready to work. The image is perhaps particularly insulting as it comes out just days after the news that, more than ever, women are becoming primary or co-breadwinners in their households. But Swiffer does get one thing right in their targeted advertising: As women are doing more work in the office, they are still expected to provide most of the help in the kitchen.

Does anyone else find this advertisement a little, well, rude? Or is it just me?

What else has been happening in your world this week?