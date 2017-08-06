An open letter to everyone who is single at the moment.

Dear single people,

It’s OK. You’re going to be OK.

I know that sometimes the crushing loneliness, insecurity, and mountains of leftovers that come with being single can almost overwhelm you – but you’re better off riding solo than staying in a relationship that’s slowly sucking the joy out of you.

I know this because I’m 33, I’m single as f**k, and I’m OK.

Despite what pop culture tries to tell us, I’m not a bitter old woman surrounded by cats – I’m a pretty damn happy 33-year-old surrounded by a dog and a whole bunch of indoor plants.

And that's OK.

I'm at a point in my life where I feel like I'll either meet someone and we'll just click or I'll happily wander the earth on my own for the rest of my days. And the thing is, the older you get the harder it is to find someone. You know who are you are and what your values are and you're no longer prepared to settle for someone who isn't a true partner.

That's not to say that I don't have moments of self doubt, times where I worry that I'm really missing out on something - I do, of course I do, but they pass.