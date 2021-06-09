Here's exactly how my hobby of online shopping is getting me closer to my dream New Zealand road trip.

What's on the top of your I-MUST-travel-here-next list? Heck, we'd all have one in this climate.

For me, one of my ultimate travel goals is to go on a road trip around New Zealand’s North and South Islands. Jaw-droppingly beautiful, adventure packed, only a 3 hour flight from Sydney and home to the best Sauvignon Blanc (in my humble opinion).

This destination has been on my radar for years.

I MEAN LOOK AT IT. This is Queenstown at dusk with Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables mountain range. Image: Supplied.

The pandemic has certainly forced us travel addicts to look a little closer to home, with more far-reaching destinations being out of the equation (for now).

Not sure what you're thinking dear reader, but there is so much of Australia and New Zealand I still need to see. And there's really no better time to do it than now to support our local tourism and businesses on our doorstep.

If, like me, you've been drawing up your ultimate itineraries for a local getaway (and figuring out how the ol' bank account is going to get you there), you’ll be pretty pleased to hear what I'm going to say next.

There's actually something you’re probably already doing everyday that you could be capitalising.

It's... online shopping. But hear me out.

We all need to put extra reinforcements in place to help reach our travel budget goals, am I right or am I right?

By shopping your favourite brands online as we're all already doing, but ordering them via Qantas Shopping, you can be building up your Qantas Points, and THIS my friends, is what will help you fast-track your next getaway.

Consider this ultimate hack a gift of wisdom from me to you.

(Is now a good time to admit that Qantas Shopping is basically the only thing you'll ever find in my Recently Visited browser history? I'm so proud of this hack, I'm telling everybody).

Making this pretty tiny change to the way I'm doing my online shopping is literally the hack that's going to earn me enough Qantas Points to use on my NZ flights, and book in my dream holiday sooner.