'It didn't say an INFANT'S size six': 16 women share their biggest online shopping fails.

 If ‘online shopping’ was a person, it would no doubt make an appearance on Catfish

It’s great in theory. There’s always something new and cute that captures your interests. There’s never a dull moment and they’re even nice enough to offer you free shipping. So kind.

So you spend more time getting to know the products, and finally, you’re hooked. You go through checkout and wait patiently for it to arrive, then realise that... the internet lied.

And really, there’s no greater betrayal.

Cheap online shopping disasters. Because if it’s too good to be true, chances are, it is. Post continues below.


To immortalise our online shopping pain, here are 16 examples of when the item we ordered via our screens certainly wasn’t the thing which showed up.

1. #tallpeopleproblems

 




View this post on Instagram



 

A post shared by Low Carb Convenience ❤ (@lowcarbconvenience) on

2. This isn’t quite what fashion mags mean when talking about a ‘statement’ shoe.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Online shopping hazards. Not quite a pair.#welldone#ASOS#ASOSFAIL

A post shared by  Lara Lee Sexton ???????? (@laraleesexton) on


3. This does not fit our ‘activewear and brunch’ needs.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Online shopping expectation vs. reality. Did someone say yoga? Just wait while I put on my drop crotch leggings which will also be handy if I need to switch into a spontaneous hammer time. I thought it would be cute to get a set of matching yoga pants for me and my mini. Apparently the people selling them thought it would be cute to send me something entirely different. Seriously, dafaq? ???? If you’ve seen the pop up ads and been tempted to buy some fun leggings then I suggest you let me be your crash test consumer dumbass on this one – just don’t, don’t do it. Meanwhile I have a great giveaway comp for a matching set of watermelon print harem pants coming your way… ???????? #cleaneatsfromafilthymouth #onlineshoppingfail #yogapjs #stophammertime #dropcrotchdelights #yoga #dafaq #samesamebutdifferent #suckedin #retailfail #dontdrinkandshop

A post shared by  Katie Clitherow (@cleaneatsfromafilthymouth) on

4. Surely someone could have sense-checked this?


5. Lost in translation?

6. Clothes should come with a disclaimer for people with big boobs.

7. When the ‘granny chic’ cardigan you ordered is more ‘granny’ than ‘chic’.

What I got looks like a ‘granny cardi’. It now has a permanent spot on my work chair for when it’s bloody freezing in the office. It’s basically a blanket to me.

Image: Supplied.

8. We should have learnt this in maths tbh.

9. The entire internet is determined by 'chaos theory'.


10. When the term 'bodycon' is relative.

11. Apple pie anyone?


12. Talk about an optical illusion.

13. Turns out... you can get pasta wrong.


14. It's all in the fine print.


15. When they say mini, they really mean mini.

@khloekalvina

So when they say mini they really mean ₘᵢₙᵢ ... ##balenciaga ##minibag ##fyp ##fashion ##designer

♬ Spongebob - Dante9k


16. Bust not included.

@_katiefrances_ It really be like this tho…. Anyone else? #shoppingfail #onlineshopping #curvyfashion #plussizetiktok #styleinspo ♬ Said Sum - Remix - Moneybagg Yo, City Girls, DaBaby

What's been your worst online shopping fail? Tell us in a comment below.

Featured image: Instagram @cassievan1, @cleaneatsfromafilthymouth and @district_fitcouple.

