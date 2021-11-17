'It didn't say an INFANT'S size six': 16 women share their biggest online shopping fails.

If ‘online shopping’ was a person, it would no doubt make an appearance on Catfish.
It’s great in theory. There’s always something new and cute that captures your interests. There’s never a dull moment and they’re even nice enough to offer you free shipping. So kind.
So you spend more time getting to know the products, and finally, you’re hooked. You go through checkout and wait patiently for it to arrive, then realise that... the internet lied.
And really, there’s no greater betrayal.
Cheap online shopping disasters. Because if it’s too good to be true, chances are, it is. Post continues below.
To immortalise our online shopping pain, here are 16 examples of when the item we ordered via our screens certainly wasn’t the thing which showed up.
1. #tallpeopleproblems
View this post on Instagram
Top Comments
Most of these are because people have bought from dodgy Chinese online retailers that steal other brands product photos and info and then send you actual garbage.
This is why I don't buy clothes online! But for number three, it just kind of looks like she needs to pull them up higher.