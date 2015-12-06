Online security isn’t just about the internet.

An essential guide for parents.

As parents raising children in this modern age of Facebook, Twitter and who knows what next, it’s safe to say that many of us have concerns when it comes to our kids’ safety online.

Some parents I know ban their kids from all kinds of social media, but I don’t really believe this is a viable option any more.

I know other parents who insist on having passwords and unrestricted access to their kids’ social media accounts. The family computer stays in the living room where mum and dad can see what’s going on at all times. I do like this idea and I think that as my children grow, this is the kind of approach that I will be taking. But let’s be honest here — with mobile phones, tablets and devices all able to access the internet, monitoring things at home is often not enough.

Earlier this year, internet security company Norton commissioned a survey designed to gain a deeper understanding of just how involved and aware parents were when it came to their kids’ online lives.

What was most interesting to me was that despite all of the information out there about the dangers lurking for children online, 74 per cent still said that they considered themselves to be mostly in the dark about their child’s online activities.

This is a worry, because in many ways, online threats are some of the most terrifying and potentially hazardous to our kids. We willingly discuss issues like stranger danger, road safety and responsible drinking, but yet neglect to discuss something that is, for most of us, an unavoidable part of our daily routine.

But talking to our children about online risks is not just relevant when they’re behind the screen. In many ways, the basics of online security are pretty similar to the basics of security in “real life;” things like not handing out personal information such as addresses, banking details and school names to strangers, learning how to deal with relationships and bullying and lastly, the online threat they pose to THEMSELVES, meaning the information or images they share that may be private, embarrassing, or controversial.

These online risks fall into three categories:

Cybercrime Cyberbullying and Online reputation

However, there are some steps, easy steps, we can take to ensure the protection of our children online and in the real world.

Increase the security on all your Internet devices.

Understanding the complicated world of cybercrime is difficult even for the most tech savvy of us. In fact, I would suggest using an internet security solution to manage the world of computer viruses, Trojan horses, phishing attacks and spam emails on all your devices – PC, laptops and smartphones. By the way, I wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t know what half of those words meant.

After that’s in place, give a good thought to the passwords your family uses — and if you use the family last name for everything, it could be time to rethink this decision. The two most important passwords are for your social network and your email account. If an external source, like a hacker, gains control of your social network, the next step is to scam your friends. And if they gain access to your email, they can reset the password on all your other accounts by using the “forgot my password” link.