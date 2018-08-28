Sharon fell deeply in love. Months later, she was locked up in an Argentinean prison.

Sharon Armstrong had never experienced a relationship so intensely. She’d met Frank on a dating site. He was charming, romantic, a successful civil engineer.
Over the course of five months, they exchanged daily texts and more than 7000 emails in which the New Zealand grandmother opened up like never before. They spoke of their future, what life could be when they were finally together in the same city.
Then came the email. “I’ve secured this very lucrative contract for a job,” he wrote. “Would you be keen to travel to South America to pick up the contract and bring it to me in London?”
The suitcase was delivered to her hotel in Beunos Aires – empty. The contract is in the lining, the female courier told her, for security reasons. She could have pulled up that lining, she could have looked. But something stopped her; love, perhaps. Trust.
On April 13, 2011, Sharon checked the suitcase onto her London-bound flight at Ezeiza International Airport. She never made it on board. Authorities hauled her aside, and sliced open the bag in front of her.
“My rose-coloured glasses were shattered the moment they lifted up the lining of that suitcase and I saw that white powder,” the 61-year-old told Mamamia. “I knew. I knew then.”
Sharon served two-and-a-half years in an Argentinian prison, convicted of trafficking 5kg of cocaine.
The former high-ranking public servant found herself with a dual identity - a criminal and a victim. An unwitting player in a global drug syndicate, expertly manipulated by a man she loved.
Her case is one of many over the past few years.
Top Comments
Fascinating - I’ll admit I always figured you would have to be really stupid to fall for one of these scams but this article has made me realise the extent of the psychological manipulation.
Why do smart people do really stupid things? I guess it happens all the time, not just picking up a suitcase in Argentina, but loads of terrible decisions people make when unable to think clearly. Perhaps best not to throw stones...
It still amazes me that people still fall for these scams. And yes, I almost became a victim, as I was asked to facilitate the transfer of money. But alarm bells went off for me, so I closed the "relationship" down.
If I had been in this situation, my first thought would be "why are you trusting me with this task, and why, when Argentina is not a third world country, could they not email the contract to him?" Maybe I have become way too cynical these days, but those thoughts would have set of more than just alarm bells for me.