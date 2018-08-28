Sharon fell deeply in love. Months later, she was locked up in an Argentinean prison.

A Missouri woman is awaiting sentencing after being caught with 756 grams of pure cocaine at Sydney airport. The drugs had been stuffed inside the heel of a shoe; one of several items of clothing and gifts her online boyfriend had asked her to take to Australia.

Sydney grandmother, Maria Exposto, who was sentenced to death in May by a Malaysian court. Arrested at Kuala Lumpur airport in 2014, the 57-year-old had been unwittingly duped into trafficking more than a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine inside the lining of a suitcase. She'd been groomed for two years by a man posing as a US soldier.

British scientist and Oxford University graduate, Professor Paul Frampton, who tried to board a plane to Peru with two kilos of cocaine in his suitcase. The particle physicist had been told it belonged to Czech model, Denise Milani, whom he believed he had been chatting to online for the preceding three months.

Each had met their partner online; each was travelling at their partner's request; each had been convinced to accept and transport a suitcase by their partner.

Who gets scammed?

According to data gathered by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, it could really be anyone in Sharon's place. Or Denise's. Or Maria's. Or Paul's.

Some 3,763 Australians reported being victimised by romance scams in 2017, with combined losses of $20.5 million. The cases were almost evenly split between genders (52 per cent were female), and occurred across all age brackets, with the largest number of reports coming from on people aged 45-54.

For the first time, more of those who suffered losses reported being approached by the scammer on social media than any other platform.

Yet despite the prevalence of the problem, victims still face ridicule. Words like "naive", "stupid", "desperate" are hurled at these men and women by the public and the press.

In Sharon's case, even the judge questioned how "an articulate, intelligent woman with great family support" could possibly be scammed.

Though her loved ones did their best to shield her from the commentary around her case at the time, she's since read much of it online. And the victim blaming both saddens and angers her.

"All these people sit back in some form of judgement, instead of actually thinking, 'My God, that could be my mother, it could be my sister, it could be my daughter, my uncle, my brother, my father, my grandfather, my best friend'," she said.

"There are people out there whose sole intent in turning up to work every day is to extort someone in some way, be it emotionally, be it financially, be it by making them an unwitting drug mule. But [trolls] are not focusing on that; they're blaming the 'dumb, stupid' victims."