Whether you’re a beauty fanatic or not, you’ve likely seen the rather hilarious memes going round about eyebrows.
They revolve around the concept that one brow always looks perfect, while the other is seriously underachieving.
Right eyebrow: does yoga everyday, got into Yale, vacations in bora bora
Left eyebrow: couch potato, procrastinator, listens to nickelback
— no (@tbhjuststop) September 26, 2015
I hate when one eyebrow comes out Gucci and the other eyebrow comes out Walmart — no (@tbhjuststop) July 28, 2014
Turns out it’s not just you – there’s a reason behind it. According to PopSugar UK, it’s all to do with how we move our brows.
“If someone is very animated or expressive then the brows are rarely symmetrical as the muscles have pulled them in all kinds of directions over the years,” brow expert Amy Jean of Amy Jean Eye Couture, who’s tweezed the likes of Naomi Campbell, Delta Goodrem and Danii Minogue, told Mamamia.