How Olympians are inspiring students in 2020.

In 2020, our entire reality has shifted. From spending more time at home to trying to figure out how to remain optimistic when the future looks more uncertain than ever before, we've all had to adapt.

A widely successful initiative for school students has adapted, too.

Olympics Unleashed, which has seen athletes speak to over 100,000 students in over 800 schools since launching in 2018, is inspiring students in a completely new way.

This year, the initiative, which is presented by Optus, is connecting elite athletes with students in the digital classroom. After all, hearing Olympians tell their stories of resilience, teamwork and perseverance is more important than ever.

Free for schools, the program allows students to hear from Olympians and athletes aspiring to compete at Tokyo 2021 through 40 minute online presentations.

Last Thursday, Australian rugby star Ellia Green spoke to her local high school, Star of the Sea College in Brighton, Victoria, about what motivates and inspires her.