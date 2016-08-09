sports

Our Aussie rugby sevens gold medal victory inspired the most beautiful moment at the Rio Olympics.

Just when we thought we couldn’t be happier about our kick-ass female Aussie rugby sevens team, we find out the gold medal win inspired something else incredible at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Taking to the stadium grounds following the Australia vs New Zealand finals match, Brazilian rugby sevens player Isadora Cerullo was taken by surprise when her partner, field manager and Olympic volunteer Marjorie Enya dropped to one knee and asked her to be her wife.

THE PICTURES ARE SO BEAUTIFUL.

Happily, Cerullo said yes.

During the proposal, the pair were surrounded by Enya’s colleagues and Cerullo’s olympic teammates, who were cheering and waving heart shaped balloons.

25-year-old Cerullo spent the better part of her life living in the United States but returned to her parents home country of Brazil just two years ago to pursue her dreams of playing women’s rugby at a professional level for the national side.

According to  7 News, Ms Enya described 25-year-old Cerullo as “the love of my life”.

And while Cerullo’s team may not have taken out the gold medal spot at the Games this time around, we think it’s fair to say she’s still walking away a winner!

<3

