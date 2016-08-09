The beauty trend Olympic athletes from all over the world are embracing.

With strict rules around the clothing they can wear, competitors at the Olympics are getting creative when it comes to expressing their style and patriotism on the field.

There’s the usual colourful ribbons and obligatory flag flash tattoos, but there’s one beauty trend in particular taking over Rio 2016.

Blink and you’ll miss it, but spy it once and you’ll start to see it everywhere. We’re talking nail art.

It’s fun, colourful and it’s being embraced by everyone from the Danish to the British and a fair few Aussies in between.

Leading the charge for the green and gold is BMX legend Caroline Buchanan, who opted for a bright lime green base with varying designs.