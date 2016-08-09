beauty

The beauty trend Olympic athletes from all over the world are embracing.

With strict rules around the clothing they can wear, competitors at the Olympics are getting creative when it comes to expressing their style and patriotism on the field.

There’s the usual colourful ribbons and obligatory flag flash tattoos, but there’s one beauty trend in particular taking over Rio 2016.

Blink and you’ll miss it, but spy it once and you’ll start to see it everywhere. We’re talking nail art.

Watch: We try out spray on nail polish. Post continues after video.

It’s fun, colourful and it’s being embraced by everyone from the Danish to the British and a fair few Aussies in between.

Leading the charge for the green and gold is BMX legend Caroline Buchanan, who opted for a bright lime green base with varying designs.

In the spirit of the @olympics officially opening today!! Aussie #OlympicGames nails ???????? #Roadtorio #Rio2016 #Olympicnails #Oneteam

A photo posted by Caroline Buchanan???? AUS Olympic (@cbuchanan68) on Aug 5, 2016 at 7:57pm PDT

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

Aussie tennis player Daria Gavrilova went for a completely different style on each finger, including the Aussie flag, Olympic rings and logo.

Athletics star Genevieve LaCaze went all-white with a colourful accent nail and ‘AUS’ detail to bring her good luck as she competes at her first Olympics.

Some nail art for the Games ???????????????????????????????? A photo posted by G E N E V I E V E • LA C A Z E (@gengen_lacaze) on Aug 6, 2016 at 10:19am PDT

It’s a trend that has no limits when it comes to sport or country of origin.

Portugal’s Francisca Laia signalled she was ready for action.

While Danish swimmer Jeanette Ottesens looked proud of her final result.

  I LOVE the girls in @blicious.dk !!! And I LOVE my Olympic nails ???????????? #itsallaboutthedetails   A photo posted by Jeanette Ottesen (@jeanetteottesens) on Jul 23, 2016 at 3:30am PDT

Great British sprint kayaker Lani Belcher kept hers simpler with a single accent nail.

Olympic Nails Done! #teamgb #olympicnails #bringonthegreat A photo posted by Lani Belcher (@lani_amber) on Aug 3, 2016 at 1:44pm PDT

You couldn’t miss Italian swimmer Silvia Di Pietro’s neon numbers.

Crazy about them ????????????????????✈️???????????? #olympicnails #olympiccap #roadtorio #italiateam A photo posted by Silvia Di Pietro ???? (@silviadipi) on Jul 21, 2016 at 4:16am PDT

Team GB shooter Amber Hill has already nailed it.

Proving it’s all in the details, US Swimmer Dana Vollmer has her “lucky white” nails prepared.

And fellow swimmer Missy Franklin had her stars and stripes flying (well, from her fingertips at least.)

Just two little fishes swimming their way down to the Olympics☺️???????????????????? #finalprep #wecanleavenow

A photo posted by Missy Franklin (@missyfranklin88) on Jul 31, 2016 at 3:28pm PDT

Even better is the fact that you don’t need Gold medal-worthy athleticism to partake.

Yes, this is one fans can join in on – you just need some polish and a steady hand (or a talented mate).

No, apparently beautifully painted nails won’t make the athletes perform better, but they do look nice, don’t they? Image: Instagram/@sylviadipi.

Did you notice the nail art?

