When Olympic athletes lose, we see their whole world shift.

Faster. Stronger. Better.

Get up the next day and repeat.

Faster. Stronger. Better.

Repeat for years. And years.

Training. Diet. Coaching. Workshops. Physios. Doctors. Psychologists. Meets. Nutritionists. Injury. Recovery. Start again. Do and dream.

And the dream of so many elite athletes? To win gold at The Olympic Games.

Leisel Jones talks to Mia Freedman about the pressure of winning at the Olympics:

Imagine the pressure. Imagine the body being trained day in and day out to achieve one thing – a particular number in a 200M freestyle race that is simply a failure if it falls .03 seconds short, or a score out of 10 in the gymnastics that just won’t do if you are .1 points behind a competitor.

Parents driving you to training five days a week as a kid. In some cases, parents moving whole states to give you a better shot at being the best. Fundraising month after month to get you to athletic meets.

Leaving friends, sometimes family, to attend special "sports" schools. All your focus on that thing over there.

To be the best. To win.