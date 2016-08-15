The stern warning note in the athletes' village that has the world talking.

When Great Britain’s men’s cycling team won gold in the 4000m on Saturday, there was great cause to celebrate.

It was the third Olympics in a row they’d be taking home gold for the most prestigious event in the track cycling program, and they managed to break a world record. Their stellar performance left our Aussies in second place, and they were clearly ecstatic with the result.

So, how does one celebrate such an achievement? While we’re not exactly sure, a note left by Great Britain’s women’s cycling team suggests that the men tend to be quite disruptive in the wake of their success.

You see, Great Britain's women's cycling team were competing in their final the day after the men. And like the serious athletes they are, they wanted to make sure their rest and focus wasn't interrupted by a bunch of drunk dudes.

In fact, they were so concerned that the antics of Bradley Wiggins, Steven Burke, Ed Clancy and Owain Doull would disturb them, they wrote a funny yet stern note asking them to be considerate of their fellow athletes.

The men's team presumably arrived at the women's room to find the following note stuck to the door.

“To the team pursuit men … CONGRATULATIONS!!” it read.