Olivia Wilde has been shamed for sharing a photo of her nude toddler.

Another day, another mum shamed for sharing an innocent photo of her kids…

This time, actress Olivia Wilde is the unfortunate victim.

The 31-year-old posted a (completely adorable) photo of her 19-month-old son Otis on Instagram yesterday with the caption “Naked Cowboy”.

The problem? The toddler was nude. How very dare she?

Despite the fact that parents have been taking cute nude pics of their toddlers since cameras were invented, some Instagram followers were quick to attack the Her star.

shermanone scolded "more people will "like" that than you wish. Your naked child is nothing you upload in the world wide web where it stays forever.." while brasinski wrote "I don't wanna see kid porn" and savevanzetti went one step further, posting "Reporting for kiddie porn".

WATCH Olivia Wilde discuss motherhood. Post continues after video:

Riiiiiiiiiiiiiight.

However, other users were quick to defend Wilde, who is engaged to fellow actor Jason Sudeikis.

meghannimal wrote "If you look at this and see porn, the problem is with you, not the pic. YOU NEED HELP" and kellyannlibby simply wrote "Super cute. It's a baby bum. Get over it, trolls."

By all accounts, Wilde and Sudeikis are loving, devoted parents - and if the worst thing they ever do is post a ridiculously cute photo of their kid on social media, then they've probably nailed this whole parenting thing.

Do you think there's anything wrong with parents taking nude photos of their toddlers?

