Olivia Newton-John's husband hadn't seen Grease. Until John Travolta intervened.

The phrase ‘I’ve never seen Grease‘ is something one ought to be careful admitting in public. I mean gosh, among certain crowds, it’d be considered straight-up pop culture blasphemy.

Yet the man closest to its star did just that.

Speaking to Mamamia‘s No Filter podcast, Olivia Newton-John shared that when she met her husband, American-born businessman John Easterling, he’d never seen the 1978 classic. The film that cemented Olivia’s status an international star.

"He thought I was just some Hollywood Chick. He didn't know my music. He'd never seen Grease," she told host Mia Freedman.

"And when you ask him [why] he goes, 'Well, I was in the Amazon, up the river in a canoe.' He had no clue."

At the height of the film's success, John was at the helm of a self-made company that sold Amazonian herbs - a venture that left him somewhat detached from the happenings of the American entertainment industry.

But he's since caught up. And it seems his first viewing of the movie-musical phenomenon was worth the wait...