Olivia Newton-John shares she is fighting breast cancer for the second time.

Olivia Newton-John has revealed she is battling cancer for the second time.

The 68-year-old Australian singer and actress was forced to postpone her US and Canadian tour dates next month after discovering back pain was actually breast cancer that has metastasised to the sacrum.

That same back pain had earlier caused her to postpone the first half of her tour, before the cancer was discovered.

In a statement on her Facebook page early on Wednesday morning, Ms Newton-John said she is confident after a short course of photon radiation therapy, she'd "be back later in the year, better than ever".

"Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June US and Canadian concert tour dates. The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum," the statement read.