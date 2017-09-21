Olivia Munn won a role in the all-female Ocean's Eight remake. But she needed to pay for it.

It’s one of the most highly anticipated films of 2018 and will see female forces like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and Sarah Paulson all unite on the same screen.

Yes, we’re talking about Ocean’s Eight, an all-female remake (Or is it a sequel? Or a spin-off?) to the the successful Ocean’s franchise trilogy from the noughties, which starred George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt.

And while we’re glad to see more all-female ensemble movies hit the screen, one of Eight‘s stars has revealed she had to pay her own way into the film.

Olivia Munn – known for her roles in The Newsroom and X-Men – told Entertainment Weekly Radio that she had to foot the bill to appear in the movie.

Munn appears briefly in a scene at the Met Gala, where the movie's action takes place.

"They're like, 'Do your own glam' and I got the dress and all that and then you submit the bills for it because I'm part of your movie," she said.