Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Olivia Munn texted Anna Faris to say she wasn’t dating Chris Pratt. She got the best text back.

It’s always a tough situation when someone starts a rumour that you’re dating your mate’s ex. In this case, that someone is a bunch of tabloid magazines and a few million people, and it’s Olivia Munn allegedly dating Anna Faris’ ex, Chris Pratt.

In an effort to silence the whispers before they became the next Angelina and Jen, Munn decided to send Farris a text to let her know she 100 per cent is not hooking up with Pratt at the start of January. She then shared it with us on Monday on her Instagram story, and it’s gold.

“Hey there!” Munn’s text began, which is an appropriate way to greet the former wife of the person the world thinks you’re dating, even though you’re not.

“Since we know each other, I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth. I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

We can imagine watching those three dots dance up and down while Faris responded would've been excrutiating, but her response was brilliant.

"Oh my god—this town is so f*cking crazy-you are so sweet to text. I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled...let's please catch up soon," Faris replied.

Then all was right in the world again, and both Munn and Faris went back to thinking about their actual love lives, instead of their fake ones.

2. Larry Emdur got caught dissing Wippa and it was all very awkward.

Larry, pls.

Larry Emdur, host of The Morning Show, just found himself in one of those radio-prank-but-you-don't-know-it's-a-prank situations we've all been waiting to happen.

He was caught in the Fitzy and Wippa segment Celebrity Screeners, which involves calling celebrities, who they also happen to be filming, to see if they'll screen their calls.