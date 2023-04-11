Olivia Molly Rogers' marriage ended just 8 months after her wedding. Now she's in a new relationship.

Former Miss Universe Australia and content creator Olivia Molly Rogers has announced she's in a new relationship, months after her marriage separation.

Sharing the news on Instagram over the weekend, Rogers posted a carousel of photos with Morgan Waterhouse, captioning the post, "Happyyyy girl."

Waterhouse is also a model and content creator.

Rogers and her former partner, Justin McKeone, split in October 2022 – eight months after their wedding.

She spoke about the relationship breakdown in detail on Mamamia's wellbeing podcast, Fill My Cup earlier this year.

"I'm actually really good," Rogers told host Allira Potter when asked how she was feeling.

"I feel like this year's going to be a good one – it's off to a good start."