A momentous style first happened on The Bachelor last night.

Impromptu singing. Poetry. Rose-eating. Episode one of The Bachelor was full of the deeply romantic hilarious moments we love it for.

But there was one momentous first that you may not have noticed, and it had us fairly excited.

Friends, makeup artist Olena made The Bachelor history last night: She’s the first woman to wear a jumpsuit during the initial meet and greet session with the Bachelor.

Olena in her jumpsuit glory. Image: Channel 10.

That’s right - no sequinned frock, tulle-heavy dress or colourful frilly thing.

Rewrite the history books - the jumpsuit is now considered Bachelor-appropriate attire. (Post continues after gallery.)

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, South Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student / Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor, NSW

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

About time.

She looks fabulous in the navy thigh-splitty number, doesn’t she?

Good on her for breaking out of the fashion shackles to do something a little bit different. A little bit unusual, you know?