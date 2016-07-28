fashion

A momentous style first happened on The Bachelor last night.

Impromptu singing. Poetry. Rose-eating. Episode one of The Bachelor was full of the deeply romantic hilarious moments we love it for.

But there was one momentous first that you may not have noticed, and it had us fairly excited.

Friends, makeup artist Olena made The Bachelor history last night: She’s the first woman to wear a jumpsuit during the initial meet and greet session with the Bachelor.

Olena The Bachelor

Olena in her jumpsuit glory. Image: Channel 10.

That’s right - no sequinned frock, tulle-heavy dress or colourful frilly thing.

Rewrite the history books - the jumpsuit is now considered Bachelor-appropriate attire. (Post continues after gallery.)

2016 Bachelorettes
Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland
Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria
Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia
Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, South Australia
Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria
Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia
Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW
Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland
Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia
Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia
Mia, 24, Student / Former Athlete, NSW
Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia
Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria
Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor, NSW
Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW
Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW
Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland
Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria
Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland
Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW
Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria
Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

About time.

She looks fabulous in the navy thigh-splitty number, doesn’t she?

Good on her for breaking out of the fashion shackles to do something a little bit different. A little bit unusual, you know?

Olena The Bachelor
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Channel 10.

23-year-old Olena, who says her mother has “given up on her ever having children”, was wearing the Palazzo Jumpsuit from Amy Taylor’s collection.

You can buy it here and it’ll set you back $420 (formal jumpsuits don’t come cheap).

That ridiculously glorious necklace? It’s House of Emmanuele and costs $850.

The earrings are by the same brand and those lovely strappy gold heels are courtesy of Forever New.

The delights of Olena don’t end at her wardrobe either - she also has a love for Maya Angelou quotes. Keeper.

Olena hits Richie right in the feels! #TheBachelorAU

A photo posted by TheBachelorAU (@thebachelorau) on

Image: Channel 10

Did you watch last night's epidode of The Bachelor?

Bach Chat is back. It's the podcast to listen to after you've watched the show.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???