It’s been a seven month drought, but the heavens have opened and the likes are here.

The Bachelor contestant Olena Khamula has shared her first Instagram photo since January.

The image is a split picture taken by Sydney photographer Jimmy Tsang, and not surprisingly, it’s stunning.

So what? you ask.

Well, Insta-savvy Bachelor fans will know following the contestants on the social media platform is a goldmine for clues.

It's perhaps even more of a giveaway than reading the interviews given by tongue-tied contestants.

The girls who were eliminated in earlier rounds regularly post, while those who have made it to the later stages have been under a cone of silence.

Until now.

Contestant Megan also broke her own six-month posting drought today with an image of her relaxing with a friend.

The post was captioned with a cryptic tongue-in-cheek message for friends and fans.

"So if you haven't noticed I've been off Insta for a while... mainly just doing things like this. Luff ya all," she said.

Even the "villain" of the season, Keira, made her first post since March last week, a short Snapchat video that captured the blonde chatting to her fans with a golden filter enabled.

Keira has since uploaded another post with a behind-the-scenes look at a shoot she did with OK! magazine.

Featured image: Screengrab/Channel 10.

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, SA